R.K. Nagar poll result

A close observation of political events in Tamil Nadu conveys two things (Editorial – “Cash and churn”, December 26). First, public memory is short. The anger and hatred shown towards the Sasikala family has almost disappeared after the emergence of rebel AIADMK candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran and his victory in the R.K. Nagar constituency by-election. Second, it looks as though Tamil Nadu is moving towards political instability even though one by-election result cannot decide the political trend in a State. There is also a message for the DMK, which is the principal opposition party. It needs to be careful about its future poll strategies and not underestimate the political manoeuvring capabilities of other parties.

Rameeza A. Rasheed,

Chennai

The surge in favour of Sasikala’s nephew was palpable, but few would have predicted that he would end up toppling even the two established Kazhagams of Tamil politics. Even though R.K. Nagar voters have bestowed a kind of legitimacy on the Sasikala faction, it is somehow unacceptable that someone should get to call the shots on the basis of familial links with Jayalalithaa’s household. Tamil Nadu is an advanced State and deserves enlightened leadership, not the overlordship of those who are imminently unqualified. .

Mr. Dhinakaran’s victory also underlines the fact that the ‘revolving door’ electoral politics of Tamil Nadu is far from over.

Meghana A.,

Shell Cove, New South Wales, Australia

Even though it is too early to say whether Mr. Dhinakaran’s massive victory at the expense of the candidates of two established parties in the State will lead to a major political churn in Tamil Nadu or not, his win is a clear pointer to voter readiness to try out new choices. Irrespective of the political repercussions of this victory, one should not be oblivious to the very disturbing and despicable culture of ‘cash for votes’ taking deeper roots in Tamil Nadu and its detrimental impact on electoral democracy. A sustained awareness campaign to root out this practice is the need of the hour.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu