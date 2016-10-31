Controversies around the singing of the national anthem have often been hitting the headlines; they are unwarranted (“National anthem: Supreme Court issues notice to govt.”, Oct.29). First, is it not an ignominy on the part of the Centre that it should be advised by the Supreme Court to ensure that the anthem is ‘respected’? Is it not the duty of the Centre to widen the scope and possibility of ‘Jana gana mana’ being sung by all Indians often, and in situations wherever feasible and practical?

One should first understand what a patriotic song is all about. It is one which evokes strong nationalistic emotions and fervour. When a group sings the national anthem aloud, with heads held high and shoulders steady, there should be no place for confusion or misinterpretation. The feeling of oneness should prevail.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai