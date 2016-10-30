With reference to the report, “National anthem: Supreme Court issues notice to govt.” (Oct.29), I would also like to bring to the notice of readers, a pending PIL on changing the name of India to ‘Bharata’ (“SC seeks govt. response on renaming India as ‘Bharata’,” April 25, 2015). When will the government address these issues?

The correct meaning of the national anthem should be understood by all citizens and it must be sung with fervour and not just be a part of orchestration. When I was in school, we used to sing the national anthem before going home in the evening. It is no exaggeration to say it helped inculcate a spirit of patriotism. Theatres used to play the anthem at the end of the show when everyone stood and saluted the national flag. Respecting the national anthem and the national flag is a kind of self-discipline we need to imbibe.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai