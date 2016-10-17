India’s efforts at Benaulim, Goa, to keep the focus firmly on the issue of terrorism deserves praise (“Can’t afford differences on terror: Modi to Xi”, Oct.16). However, rhetoric apart, it is still strategic interest that will now shape friendship among nations. As Russia and the U.S. have been at loggerheads on issues such as Syria and Ukraine, it will be a tightrope walk for India in terms of balancing relations with each country.

Brazil is now slowly inching towards the U.S., and one has to watch how cohesive BRICS will be in the future. Prime Minister Modi may have said that it is “better to have one old friend, than two new ones”, but how old is old in fast-changing global equations is the moot point.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

That old friends India and Russia are once again warming up to each other with a variety of deals is a point that must not be ignored (“Russia gives S-400 systems to boost India’s air defence”, “Russia back with all guns blazing”, “Rosneft, partners buy Essar Oil in $13 bn. deal” and “Russian state fund to co-invest $1 bn. in India”, all Oct.16). Russia has always been a reliable partner when compared to the U.S., which has double standards in its relations with India. Therefore, it is necessary that India maintain firm ties with Russia. The Prime Minister must be complimented for making possible the mega defence deals overcoming recent discord.

B. Harish,

Mangaluru

It was Russia that came to India’s help whenever we faced difficulty, right from the time of Independence. From supplying us with a variety of fighter aircraft, to the Kudankulam nuclear complex, each acquisition has marked a milestone in this great friendship, in turn boosting India’s reach as a power to reckon with. Russia has had no hesitation in transferring technology to us, and in a complete manner, long before the “Make in India” slogan was coined. This cannot be forgotten in a hurry.

C.P. Mohandas,

Chennai

India trying to keep all the key world powers simultaneously in good humour may not necessarily be good diplomacy and without its costs. An “old friend may be preferable to two new friends” but when the “old friend’s approach to world affairs is changing dramatically”, it may be prudent to maintain a distance. The over-enthusiasm and extra efforts to appease Russia are too conspicuous to ignore. The eulogy and analogies drawn to flatter the main guest may not go down well with the West. In international diplomacy, wisdom lies in accurately reading the signals and not missing the hidden message.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

It was very undiplomatic to have made the observation about “an old friend” given that India needs the West’s support in sitting at the global high table and in fighting terrorism. Swinging like a pendulum may not be appreciated. Mr. Modi could have been a little more diplomatic.

S. Suryanarayanan

Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia