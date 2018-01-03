Rajinikanth in politics

more-in

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has chosen the current phase of political instability in Tamil Nadu to announce his much-awaited plunge into politics, has lent an air of lofty idealism to his political philosophy by characterising it as “spiritual”, which can be presumed to mean value-based.

It remains to be seen whether he will succeed in reforming the State’s notoriously venal political culture where voters see nothing wrong in demanding a share of the political spoils as “ballot money” during elections. Can the actor-now-turned-politician tame all this and even a section of the bureaucracy for whom bribes are an entitlement?

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram