Ever since the Congress party has faced successive electoral defeats since 2014, its leadership has been failing in its efforts to rebuild the party’s base and regain the trust of the people. Rahul Gandhi’s pragmatism lacks positivism and is always directed towards running down the ruling party and the right wing. In every step he takes, he appears to lack political maturity and leadership traits. One hopes that his readiness to face trial now is not a political gimmick and does not backfire (“Ready to stand trial for RSS remark: Rahul”, Sept.2). He should be focussing on removing the scars of the UPA’s scam-tainted regime during 2004-2014.

N. Visveswaran, Chennai

Rahul Gandhi seems to be ignorant of the history of India. Perhaps he needs to read the proceedings of the Gandhi murder trial (1948-49) which might help him understand many of his issues with the right wing.

Bharat R. Sant, Hyderabad