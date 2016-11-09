It is ironical that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government for being “obsessed with power” and that he said that the government is “seeking to silence” all those who disagree with it (“Modi govt. is obsessed with power”, Nov. 8). Mr. Gandhi should perhaps be reminded of the days of the Emergency. No Congressperson has the moral right to lecture anyone else on the virtues of democracy and speak against the abuse of power before denouncing the Emergency. This might be a big challenge for the party but it’s high time for them to do this in order to sound more credible.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

The Congress party seems eager to erase the general perception that the old guard was loathe to have the straight-speaking Rahul Gandhi at the helm (“Congress asks Rahul to steer the party ship”, Nov. 8). Mr. Gandhi, who has a significant following among the youth in the party, has to cash in on his image of being pro-poor, secular, and not hungry for power. Though tags such as ‘ineffectual communicator’ and ‘non-assertive politician’ may haunt him, he has the opportunity to change for the better the party’s prospects. Many Pradesh Congress Committees are in disarray and Mr. Gandhi has to groom able leaders at the State level. He also has to expand the party’s youth base and ponder why the youth in the country have shifted their allegiance to the BJP. The onerous task of making the party more lively, bringing in accountability, and fixing responsibilities cannot be stressed more. Sonia Gandhi’s strength was her ability to carry the non-BJP parties along with her and stitch alliances. Mr. Gandhi should learn from his mother.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola

The Congress has been lying low in practically every State due to lack of leadership and loss of confidence. Rahul Gandhi’s proposed elevation as president may bring cheer to his supporters but may not change the party’s fortunes in the immediate future. In fact, Mr. Gandhi has squandered too many chances to rebuild and rejuvenate the party. Nevertheless, if made party president, he should first revamp the party at the grass-roots level. He should induct new blood while elevating dedicated workers in each State. Otherwise his elevation will be futile.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad