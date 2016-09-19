While ideas fly thick and fast on the “self-inflicted death” of Ramkumar, one point looms large (“Swathi murder accused commits ‘suicide’,” Sept.19). Only last week, in the Soumya case, the Supreme Court of India commuted concurrent death penalties to life imprisonment which fuelled an outburst of public disapproval.

This may revive the need to have the death penalty to be awarded in appropriate cases in the statute book. The other areas of concern are the “novel methods” of committing suicide by prison inmates, the lengthy time for a final verdict during which prisoners need to be kept under constant vigil, and, more importantly, the revival of the debate about the desirability of abolishing the death sentence.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

The “suicide” obviously raises many questions about the safety of prisoners and the government owes us an explanation. The way the case proceeded is odd and raises many questions. There appears to have been an attempt to save face. The episode only underlines the need to introduce police reforms.

S. Venugopalan,

Chennai