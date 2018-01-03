Pursue soft power

more-in

By coming out in the open against the holding of any cricket matches between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has struck a blow against soft diplomacy (“No cricket with Pak., says Sushma”, January 2). While attempting to resolve bilateral issues, India should not lose sight of the hidden potential of soft power in diplomatic engagement. In this context, the reduced number of medical visas being granted to Pakistani nationals is also worrisome. India needs to be balanced when engaging with its neighbours and the world.

Sheba Rivy Simon,

New Delhi