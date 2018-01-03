Letters

Pursue soft power

more-in

By coming out in the open against the holding of any cricket matches between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has struck a blow against soft diplomacy (“No cricket with Pak., says Sushma”, January 2). While attempting to resolve bilateral issues, India should not lose sight of the hidden potential of soft power in diplomatic engagement. In this context, the reduced number of medical visas being granted to Pakistani nationals is also worrisome. India needs to be balanced when engaging with its neighbours and the world.

Sheba Rivy Simon,

New Delhi

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2018 6:48:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/pursue-soft-power/article22360882.ece

© The Hindu