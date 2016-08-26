India has no dearth of Good Samaritans. In fact it was a Good Samaritan who had helped actor Sudha Chandran when she was involved in a road accident in the 1980s. In saving accident victims, the police and hospital staff also have a vital and responsible role to play.

What is a barrier is their general attitude and mindset in responding to accident cases. One way of changing this cold attitude is perhaps by beginning a system of ranking and rewards to police and hospitals for initiating timely action.

M. Somasekhar Prasad,

Badvel, Andhra Pradesh