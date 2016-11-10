The rise of Donald Trump comes as a surprise to not only a large chunk of Americans but also to the world. This U.S. presidential campaign saw a lot of mud-slinging and vilification. The U.S. media, which was palpably biased towards Hillary Clinton and wrote off Mr. Trump as a result, must be red-faced. Practically all the opinion polls predicted Ms. Clinton’s win. Mr. Trump’s anti-migrant, anti-Muslim stance and his sexual scandals were cited as his Achilles’ heel. Yet the voters have chosen him to lead the country because of their disenchantment and deep frustration with the Barack Obama administration, rising unemployment, the inability of the government to implement Obamacare effectively, frequent racial attacks, rising inequality, etc.

R. Badri Narayanan,

Bengaluru

It is phenomenal that Mr. Trump managed to win despite the media and the establishment’s rebukes against him for his vile remarks throughout the campaign. Also it seemed like there was overwhelming support for Hillary Clinton even from celebrities. It is evident that Mr. Trump’s policies and proposals resonated with a large section of people across regions. However, it is ironical that the United States, which stands for liberty and equality, failed again to elect its first female President.

Paul Jom,

Palakkad

Silent voters have finally spoken and made their choice clear. In every election, it’s not supporters of parties or candidates who swing the election in the party or candidate’s favour but the fence-sitters. Mr. Trump seems to have understood well the anger against the establishment. The wave of movements against the establishment seems to be sweeping across nations. If Mr. Trump has won, it is largely because people were against Hillary Clinton; people did not trust her as she was part of the establishment.

Rahul Nair H.,

Thiruvananthapuram

Has the American public overlooked the high moral values and standards expected of the President of their country by electing Mr. Trump? I am interested to know how many women voted Mr. Trump to power, given all the scandals surrounding him. It is said sometimes that women are their own worst enemies. The rejection of Hillary Clinton seems to ring true in this context.

P. Ranganathan,

Chennai

It is still too early to predict how Mr. Trump’s presidency will impact India but given his strong views on immigration, India might not have much to cheer about. What is important to know is the President-elect’s view on India-Pakistan relations. Mr. Obama had proved to be a strong ally in India’s efforts to curb Pakistan’s support to terrorism. The onus is now on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a friendship with Mr. Trump to ensure that the U.S.’s backing of India’s interests continues.

C.V. Aravind,

Chennai

I’m utterly flabbergasted. How can a man like Donald Trump be elected as President? It is incomprehensible to me how he can be given the most powerful job in the world. It is also ironical that his ascendancy follows the stint of an intelligent and able President, Barack Obama. Democracy works in such strange ways.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Ernakulam

Mr. Trump’s victory may be unexpected to many but it really is not that surprising. Indications of American fatigue with Mr. Obama’s policies were visible even in 2012. Mr. Obama rode to power in 2008, promising to end all the wars that he had inherited. But the U.S.’s interference in Libya, Syria and Yemen were unnecessary. There is also a link between the birth and rise of the Islamic State and America’s intervention in Syria. I hope Mr. Trump does not make the same mistakes as his predecessor did.

Prem Kumar Gutty,

Delhi

A discerning trend can be seen emerging across the world. People seem to favour leaders who are aggressive, assertive and authoritative. Whether it’s Mr. Modi, Vladimir Putin, or now Mr. Trump, the odds seem stacked in their favour despite the fact that attempts are made to bring them down before they come to power. People also seem inclined towards those leaders who are firm in their views against terror and forces inimical to national security.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

Mr. Trump’s victory shows that Americans are not in favour of a woman President. The verdict also underlines the U.S.’s passion for Americanism, as propagated by Mr. Trump. It categorically refutes practically all the pre-poll predictions of the media. The U.S. has declared that it would rather prefer a leader who stands for a better economy and more job opportunities than a full-time politician like Hillary Clinton. This is also a vote against family dynasty.

B. Prabha,

Varkala, Kerala

If there has to be one reason why Ms. Clinton lost, it is the FBI’s bringing up of the email case at a crucial time in the election. It damaged her prospects.

Srinivasan B.,

Chennai