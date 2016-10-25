Since inception, the Shiv Sena and its offshoots have held the city of Mumbai by its throat (“A dark turn in the city of dreams”, Oct.24). They have enthusiastically issued diktats and enforced them with threats and by using brute force. Violence and fear have always been their weapons of choice. As this is their calling card, it is not surprising that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has had to broker peace between Bollywood and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The government should realise that art and culture must be allowed to flourish and cannot have the shadow of non-state actors looming over artists. Peace and silence are not the same things.

Bipin Thaivalappil, Payyannur, Kerala

It is unfortunate that the Indian Army has been dragged into the issue. What is worse is that radical groups have been elevated to such a stature where they can now dictate the amount of “penance money” and what should feature in the credit titles of a film. It is easy to sense the shabby political underpinnings of such acts. Why are such outfits being allowed to enforce their notions of nationalism on an industry body? Though such instances of ‘dadagiri’ are not new, they must be ended. The government has a duty to protect the film industry which has made economic and cultural contributions to the State and the nation.

Pravish Sainath, Chennai