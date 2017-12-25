Political impact

more-in

The fodder scam verdict, quite unusually, was awaited with greater curiosity, if not with bated breath, as it generated huge public interest, more so in the wake of the unexpected 2G spectrum case verdict (“Lalu convicted in 2nd fodder scam case”, December 24). History may be kind to ‘others’ but not to Lalu Prasad given his disregard for probity in public life. It would be interesting how his party and his trusted ally, the Congress, will steady the boat after the jolts caused by the judgment (“With Lalu’s conviction, Congress to walk a thin line”, December 24). The dream of a Mahagathbandhan for 2019 seems dampened as of now as Mr. Prasad is one of the key proponents of opposition unity for a BJP-mukt Bharat. Of course, the RJD may fight it out in the courts but one can never foretell the final judicial say.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

After the reprieve given to the accused by the judiciary in the high profile 2G and Adarsh cases, there was a general feeling of unease and scepticism about the outcome of the fodder scam case. Fortunately the verdict in the fodder case sends out a ray of hope to the common man that justice is not done and dusted as yet. The Congress which is upbeat after the 2G verdict may like to distance itself from Mr. Prasad for the time being in order not to sabotage its newfound martyr image. However, the duration of this particular case raises once again concerns about the slow pace of the judicial process in the country. The case has taken years. There are going to be further appeals and counter-appeals which are bound to stretch the final outcome. The Supreme Court would do well to segregate and identify cases of a serious nature to be tried by special fast track courts.

V. Subramanian

Chennai