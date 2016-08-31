The standalone picture, “League of legends”, and the report, “Sachin presents heroes of Rio Olympics with swanky cars” (both Aug. 29), only highlight the disease in our country called “idolism”. The heroes of Rio deserve praise but it is a bit over the top that Sachin Tendulkar, Rajya Sabha MP, has had to do this. As an MP, it is his duty to raise in Parliament the problems of athletes and the issues in sports infrastructure. Luxury items and material gifts will not encourage sports in India. Instead, the money used to purchase the swanky cars could have been used to buy much-needed equipment.

Akshay Sarjerao Kamble, Mumbai