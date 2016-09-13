The article, “There is a people’s alternative”, by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, read more like a Governor’s address in the State Assembly highlighting the achievements and ambitions of the elected government. Kerala has not had a stable government for a long time with people voting for the UDF or LDF alternately. Successive governments have done nothing to gain investor confidence and promote the economy of the State. Hartals and political murders have become a way of life in Kerala. While the social security and social justice schemes are laudable, Mr. Vijayan needs to strive hard to achieve comprehensive development.

C.R. Ananthanarayanan,

Bengaluru

It is clear that the Chief Minister is confident even as he has observed that “though our finances are limited, we are particular to not let that become a hindrance in achieving our objectives”. It can be seen in the disbursement of all pensions in the stipulated time, as proclaimed in the LDF manifesto. His assurances on water transport development are bound to hit hurdles. His silence on action taken against corrupt Ministers and officials is disturbing as the electoral verdict was primarily against corruption and the misdeeds of the UDF. This was missing from the article.

B. Prabha,

Varkala, Kerala