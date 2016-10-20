The tragedy at a hospital in Odisha (Editorial – “Evacuating patients”, Oct.19). is a wake-up call. One wonders why such incidents continue to occur where critically-ill patients are left to fend for themselves. There have to be practical measures and drills to prepare for such eventualities.

Ivin Tomy,

Chennai

In my 40 years of experience as a medical professional, I have still to come across a hospital that has a comprehensive fire-fighting system in place. It is no exaggeration to say that in one instance, my suggestion to the management to have such a system in place was met with scorn. This is mainly due to the huge number of clearances and levels of authority to be dealt with in the fields of urban planning, emergency services, construction and plan sanction. ‘Greasing the palm’ is enough to have authorities look the other way. One hopes that the authorities evaluate all hospitals, particularly multi-speciality, where there is wide use of modern electrical gadgets in addition to pipelines in the ICU. This is bound to be a difficult task with the mushrooming of such hospitals in urban areas and where the focus is on accruing high revenue.

Dr. Basavaraj Modi,

Kalaburagi

It is strange that in today’s world, most hospitals in India do not have automatic protection devices that will trip a power circuit to isolate the electrical fault. Added to this, there are numerous smoke and fire detection systems that give adequate warning in an emergency. Fire-fighting equipment such as extinguishers, masks, smoke hoods and gloves are other essentials. In units where the air conditioning runs almost non-stop, fire safety staff have to monitor the system regularly.

G. Murali Mohan Rao,

Secunderabad

Fire accidents have become quite common in multi-storied buildings as a result of short circuits. With the advent of the computer era, almost all institutions have to deal with high load electric and electronic equipment. Fire safety norms are bound to be flouted. Generally, electrical audits are conducted in every institution but as is the case most often, authorities look the other way.

T.S.N. Rao,

Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

The accident highlights the serious flaws in hazard prevention, mitigation and strategy. Building codes are rarely observed and it is common to find hospitals operating in apartment-like congested buildings. Are audits ever conducted?

V. Sai Teja Reddy,

Kavali, Andhra Pradesh

Hospitals should never be permitted in congested areas. If there is no choice, there must be stringent fire safety standards that should be observed. There must be a team that checks all electrical fittings at regular intervals. Perhaps, patients should insist that hospitals insure them at the time of admission to cover such risks and which are not a part of the fees.

V. Visweswara Rao,

Vizianagaram