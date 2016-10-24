The decision of senior Congress leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi to resign from the Congress and join the BJP is a sad pointer to the sorry state of affairs of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh (Editorial – “Reorganisation in Uttar Pradesh”, Oct.22). The pathetic fall of the majestic Indian National Congress can be attributed to its total disconnect with the grass roots, coupled with its wilful reluctance to look beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family and its obstinate obsession to invoke dynastic politics to revive its electoral fortunes — this despite this formula being decisively rejected by the electorate, time and again. Ms. Joshi’s flight should jolt the party into nourishing its grass roots, purging itself of power-brokers and sycophants and conducting organisational elections in a free and fair manner in order to prevent itself from becoming politically extinct.

B. Suresh Kumar, Coimbatore