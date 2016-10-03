It is clear that Pakistan is in a state of shock — by its underplaying the “surgical strikes” by India and realising that very few countries have come out in support of it (“Pakistan still in anaesthesia after surgery, says Parrikar”, Oct.2). Even U.S. presidential contender Hillary Clinton has expressed apprehension of jihadists taking control of Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons, thereby posing a danger to the region. Unless Islamabad reins in terrorists operating from its soil, it will pay a heavy price for such misdemeanours. The day may not be far when it might have to face international sanctions.

S. Srinivasan,

Chennai

The “surgical strikes” have only aggravated the hostility between the two neighbours. They have taken policymakers back to the drawing board. The need of the hour is for more investment in border management technology such as investing in the use of remotely operated weapons stations. It seems futile to be engaged in diplomatic parleys with countries that are constantly trying to undermine India’s peace and security. India also needs to instil confidence in the youth of Kashmir by developing the region.

Raunak Agarwal,

Kanpur

The jubilant voices that are being heard from certain quarters in India cannot be strictly termed sane or civilised. This is not the time to blow one’s own trumpet. The Indian Army has not carried out the short mission in a bid to provoke the enemy into a war but to hit Pakistan-aided terrorist camps and make it clear to the rogue neighbour that we should not be taken for granted. We should now learn to exercise restraint; it would be prudent not to go verbose over our strikes. We are yet ignorant over how the enemy would respond to our unexpected action and will be now be forced to remain alert 24x7 — and at an exorbitant cost.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

It appears that whatever goodwill the Defence Minister has earned has now been marred by his provocative and untimely remarks against Pakistan. India did what it was to do — to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Having fulfilled the task successfully, India must now be more vigilant. Unwarranted statements need not be made as the peace-loving people of India strongly believe in the adage that there are no winners in a war.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The Defence Minister comparing the power of the Indian Army to that of Hanuman is totally unwelcome. It is inappropriate to associate a secular institution with a deity largely venerated by Hindus and this could create disaffection among men of other communities who selflessly serve the Indian Army. The episode reminds me of the nationalists’ methods of whipping up sentiments during the freedom struggle. We need to have the larger picture in mind.

Pallav Kumar,

New Delhi