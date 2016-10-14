The Indian Army has shown amazing valour against terrorists in Pampore (“2 killed, Pampore gunfight ends”, Oct. 13). It is because of our soldiers that we are able to safely sit at home. However, it is sad that not much is said about their kith and kin when something happens to them, whether in Kashmir or elsewhere. The media could do more stories on these soldiers’ families: how they cope with uncertainty, and the difficulty of balancing the trauma on hearing of a soldier’s death with pride on knowing that he died while guarding the nation.

Aashna Singh,

Punjab