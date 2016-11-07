The recent statement by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blaming “administrative lapse” by a bank in connection with OROP for a veteran is hard to accept (“Lapse of bank: Jaitley”, Nov.5) . Are not banks a part of the financial set-up of the government? There are instances where I — as Member (Legal), Armed Forces Medical, Dental and Veterinary Officers’ & Family Pensioners’ Association — have referred extant government orders of some veterans and their family pensioners to the grievance cells of various ministries and subordinate offices including banking ombudsmen regarding non-revision of pension. The responses, in most cases, have been akin to passing the buck. The Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pension) in one instance wrote to the bank advising it to to pay the family pension of an army captain (of about Rs.11,000) when the pensioner was a naval captain (equivalent to an army colonel) and eligible for an amount of around Rs.21,000. The ministries appear reluctant to investigate the matter. What is the use of approaching the higher-ups?

G. Kameswara Rao,

Secunderabad