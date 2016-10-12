There is nothing wrong in The Hindu having published the report, “Operation Ginger: Tit-for-tat across the Line of Control” (Oct.9), as it has helped clear the air. It is the heated political debate marked by competitive bragging that has necessitated its publication. However, the retaliatory bragging with Pakistan might only endanger the life of our young soldier Chandu Babulal Chavan, now in the custody of Pakistan. How can we forget him?

K.C. Menon,

Kochi

The Hindu’s anxiety to blunt the government’s standing is understandable as it is in line with its editorial policy. This is also clear in the way the daily has published a number of articles by “eminent personalities” critical of the government’s stand in publicising the recent “surgical strikes”. However, the publication of the finer details of Operation Ginger is a case of going too far as it is bound to demoralise the rank and file of the army.

V. Ganesan,

Chennai