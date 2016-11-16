One of most unexpected spin-offs of the demonetisation saga is that people are learning to live frugally (“Demonetisation and after”, Nov. 15). Long accustomed to reckless purchases, many are now trying to limit their spending. By and large, it seems like people are facing difficulties, but with patience. Bank employees, who have been called upon to undertake this gigantic task at short notice, have risen to the occasion without complaining. Bank managers have aided senior citizens and worked during the weekend. Many tea-sellers and storekeepers have sold wares solely based on trust. Demonetisation remains a testament to the idea that progress can happen only when people cooperate.

Jayatheertha S.A.,

Hyderabad

Had Rs.500 notes been available along with Rs.2,000 notes, there would not have been such a heavy demand for Rs.100 notes. The ATMs and banks would not have run out of cash frequently. Also, the public would have got change for Rs.2,000 easily. The government should have known that making available the new Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 notes across the country is a formidable task, and should have implemented the decision to scrap the old notes only after the new ones were issued. The least the government can do now is accept this mistake and apologise to the people for all the chaos.

M.K.B. Nambiar,

Mahe

The government’s proposal to use indelible ink to identify people who have exchanged notes is a step in the right direction. This will prevent repeated conversion of notes for the same person, prevent long queues, and help others withdraw money. With the government taking concrete steps to restore normalcy in the banking system, it is hoped that people will heave a sigh of relief sooner than later.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been delivering every one of his promises since being elected to power while also taking criticism from the opposition in his stride. One wonders why only Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee are directing tirades at Mr. Modi when many other opposition parties have appreciated this bold move. Mr. Modi has graciously given credit to party members, alliance groups, and the general public for their wholehearted support for demonetisation. He has said that the Reserve Bank of India is making arrangements to ensure that enough cash is made available in banks. It is thus the duty of every citizen to cooperate with the government, given the huge effort it is making to eradicate black money and fake currency from circulating. It is time that both these leaders acted responsibly by strengthening the hands of the Prime Minister instead of indulging in propaganda to the detriment of the nation and its interests.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

I have run from one ATM to another for the past six days and I have visited three banks. Yet I’ve failed to withdraw money. Today, though I was happy to see a separate queue for senior citizens at a bank, I came back home after waiting in that long queue for more than four hours. I am 71 years old. Like me, there must be many senior citizens who are victims of this unplanned and irrational move. The Prime Minister must understand that those with black money are always two steps ahead of the government, so only the aam aadmi suffers. He says we must give him 50 days to fight black money; some sections of the media say it will take four months to replace demonetised notes. He also says those with black money are the ones standing in queues; the rest are at home. This is a slap on the face for people who are honest, for people who genuinely need money for daily use. Is standing in a queue a price for honesty? If he has any respect for the people, Mr. Modi must regret this comment.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Panic has gripped people everywhere but we need to ask the question: is this a step taken towards realising India’s dream of becoming a major driver of the future global economy? I believe the pros of this initiative outweigh the cons. There are many who are complaining about having to stand in long queues. We are stronger than that. We must stand together as a nation.

Shivam Nath,

Dehradun

Some political leaders have said that the Centre is trying to impose Devanagari/Hindi through the new currency. How does the usage of Sanskrit or Hindi numerals amount to imposition when the note contains other Indian languages too? And how does this impact the common man? Will the leaders stop using the notes? This is nothing but politicising a non-issue.

V.S. Jayaraman,

Chennai