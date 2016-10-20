The writer seems to have read too much into the role played by M.J. Akbar in making Rajiv Gandhi go for the Muslim Women’s Bill, 1986 (“Deciding issues of personal law”, Oct. 18). The political ferment had already been created as a result of constant prodding by leaders as Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait, G.M. Banatwala, and many others, to oppose the Supreme Court judgment. It is likely that Mr. Akbar too was privy to similar advice, for purely electoral reasons. It was a coincidence that Wajahat Habibullah met him in the Prime Minister’s Office when they had just decided in favour of supplanting the Court judgment. The fear of loss of the Muslim vote was an important consideration if subsequent electoral results in which the Congress suffered are any clue. The issue of Muslim personal law was politics then, just as it is politics now. But the one inevitable consequence of Mr. Habibullah’s article will be embarrassment caused to Mr. Akbar now that he is a Minister in the government.

Partha S. Ghosh,

New Delhi

In the Shah Bano case, the judgment was largely opposed by religious heads while it was quietly welcomed by many including women. As far as the issue of triple talaq is concerned, a committee should be formed comprising leaders from the minority community, which must then consider the relevance of these practices in today’s world, evaluate them in terms of exploitation of women and decide whether they violate rights and constitutional provisions. It is unfortunate that everything is looked through the lens of politics. A balance between religious prerogatives and constitutional rights is the need of the hour.

Sanam Gandhi,

Alwar, Rajasthan

There is nothing wrong in India too trying to follow suit in dispensing with male-chauvinistic talaq. The observation of theocratic states that polygamy is not “essential religious practice” is timely. One is sure the Supreme Court will take cognisance of this.

E.S. Chandrasekaran,

Chennai

The article was refreshingly candid and in tune with the times. If Islamic countries can stop triple talaq, why cannot it be done in a secular country such as India? It is only incumbent on the part of various Muslim organisations in the country to cooperate with the proceedings of the Law Commission on such issues. A vast majority of Muslim women who are emotionally, financially and socially vulnerable are bound to support the Centre’s stand. Let there be no more hapless and distraught Shah Banos in the country.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala