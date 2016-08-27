Since nationalism in India evolved and was consolidated as an anti-colonial movement, we must keep in mind that it was Mahatma Gandhi (among others) who dedicated his life to the creation of a benign nationalism that would propel India to Independence without resorting to violent means. Gandhian nationalism is sometimes misunderstood because it is generally believed that all existing forms of nationalism originate in the creation of limited spaces and collective identities. It is also incorrectly believed that Gandhiji and Tagore held diametrically opposite views on nationalism. Gandhiji said, “In the death of Rabindranath Tagore, we have not only lost the greatest poet of the age, but an ardent nationalist who was also a humanitarian.” The Mahatma was obviously referring to Tagore’s vision based on peace, harmony, spiritual unity and a cosmopolitan understanding of mankind, which is especially relevant in today’s strife-torn India (“The paranoid art of nationalism”, Aug.26).

Satish C. Aikant,

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand