Nuclear energy push

The UPA and now the NDA government may have given utmost importance to nuclear energy but it seems to be at the cost of our safety. Governments are unwilling to explore alternative sources of energy available in the country. There is opposition to nuclear energy because of a lack of transparency. Land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation issues remain while a coastal survey (in some instances), weather conditions in pre- and post-monsoon phases and seismic study reports have not been made public. Problems of environmental safety and the livelihood of fishermen have not been addressed.

Bobbili Sridhara Rao,

Hyderabad