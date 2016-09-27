The Prime Minister’s powerful pitch to project the BJP as a pro-Dalit and pro-poor party, dedicated to the idea of social justice, and at the same time attempting to reach out to Dalits and Muslims, is quite encouraging (“Don’t view Muslims as vote banks: Modi”, Sept.26). But this is a message that should percolate to the lower levels in the party. Who can forget the way and manner in which Dalits are being hounded in the name of cow vigilantism? One cannot also ignore the fact that Dalits are considered as a vote bank by the BJP just as other political parties do so with the Muslim community. India is being polarised on religious and caste lines. Elections should be fought on past performance and the record of governance.

M.Y. Shariff, Chennai

The Muslim community still continues to be viewed as a vote bank. The Prime Minister’s “appeal” will have more credibility if the BJP acts in a manner that accepts and treats Muslims equitably. This will help it emerge as a robust national party.

Vijaykumar Harpanahalli Kulkarni, Moodbidri, Karnataka

The clarion call is amusing as Mr. Modi still remains a silent spectator to incidents that happen across the length and breadth of this country against Muslims and the other minorities. His concern for the minorities should be real and not on paper alone.

J. Eden Alexander, Thanjavur