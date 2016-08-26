In this era of transparency in administration, the reports, “Media asked to avoid names of lawyers, judges” and “HC’s ‘blackout’ order surprises jurists” (both Aug.25), are quite unfortunate and disturbing. To declare that the naming of lawyers in the media would amount to indirect advertisement of their professional capabilities is unfair because in every walk of life the eminent get projected to the eyes of the public by the media. The talented, apart from being recognised for what they are, serve as a source of inspiration to others in the field.

Furthermore, to place restrictions on the media on what to publish within the bounds of the law will weaken the foundation of an important pillar of democracy. Some of the arguments put forth by eminent lawyers and the judgments delivered by judges are perused by the public with interest for their in-depth knowledge of the law and other subjects, and for their precise and convincing language. Their points of view without their names will lose their charm and vitality.

R.K. Jacob,

San Jose, California, U.S.