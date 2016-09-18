The writer (“No Hyderabad blues”, Sept.15) did not quantify the benefits of the special package, announced for Andhra Pradesh. Citing the examples of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, which were created on the demand of local people, he conveniently forgets that these two States were truncated ones and did not lose anything in the bargain. Never in Indian history has a residual State been left without the capital city, which was built and developed with funds from coastal Andhra. It is a very special and extraordinary case. Even after bifurcation, the State has got only a pittance.

Maradapu Srinivasa Rao,

Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh