The stray dog menace is not restricted to any particular city or State. It is no exaggeration to say that almost every municipality has thrown its hands up in despair (“The street is no place for dogs”, Oct.3). Culling of stray dogs, sterilisation, and administration of the anti-rabies vaccine have hardly made any difference. Moves by some State governments to go in for culling have not gone down well with organisations such as PETA and dog lovers. At the risk of sounding cynical, one can only say that stray dogs are here to stay and will win every round in their battle against the human race.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru