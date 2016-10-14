Few can dispute the fact that Antonio Guterres, elected as the ninth UN Secretary General, has impressive political and diplomatic credentials. However, going gung-ho about his potential ability to effect a paradigm shift in the functioning of the UN seems over-optimistic (“Resetting the moral compass”, Oct.13). It is difficult to see how the new UN chief, notwithstanding his vast experience, can “reset the moral compass” when the world body has become a prisoner to the arbitrary geopolitical agendas of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council. In fact, the UN chief will have to reinvent the moral compass as there is none at present to guide the world body. The failure of the UN to bring the disastrous Syrian civil war to a halt is a blot on its record and a telling commentary on its inability to intervene swiftly and effectively to stop senseless wars orchestrated by states and non-state players. It is tragic that the UN could not even enforce a ceasefire in Syria. The Security Council has become a playground for the permanent members to play their cynical and dangerous geopolitical games.

The veto powers of the permanent members should be removed. One country, one vote, counted as equal for all purposes, is the road the UN needs to take to fulfil its obligations under the Charter.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

The brutal killings in Yemen and Aleppo show the United Nations’ inability to control infighting and war, and indicate the necessity to strengthen the organisation’s diplomatic power. Hopefully things may change under the new UN Secretary General.

P.P. Souhrudan,

Alappuzha