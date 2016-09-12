Extending unlawful favours to near and dear ones is not something new even in the highest echelons of our polity. But the extension of such favours to ignore trained officers in the defence forces comes as a rude shock (“‘Nepotism nuked our careers’,” Sept.11). What is surprising is the shameless and audacious act of the naval officer concerned who elevated his son-in-law by bypassing the expertise and training of other officers in a very specialised field. Not being able to use the skills and expert training of the 11 officers is a loss to our national security, which no nation can afford. It is surprising that the men kept quiet all along.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu