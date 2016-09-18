One should not be surprised if in a few years’ time the younger generation does not know about the legendary vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi. Fleeting coverage by the media on the occasion of her 100th birth centenary celebrations, her virtuoso performances being buried in archives and absolutely no efforts being made to channel her recitals into the popular stream are pointers. It will be fitting if both audiovisual arms of the Centre, All India Radio and Doordarshan earmark a slot of at least half an hour in a week to broadcast and telecast her kutcheries and keep her memory alive.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Hyderabad