It takes over 30 years on average for a middle class family to build up savings of Rs.30-40 lakh. but defying all economic logic, politicians and the “super rich” are able to build mansions, own a fleet of luxurious cars and accumulate wealth in as short as two years. There is no doubt that the Modi government should make electoral funding transparent, since the perception about it is that it is by and large corruption-free and has a grip on governance (Editorial – “In black and white”, Oct.4). There must be movement on “cashless transactions” as well.

S.A. Srinivasa Sarma,

Hyderabad