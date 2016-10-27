The ouster of Cyrus Mistry from the post of chairman, Tata Sons, shows that Tatas’ eponymous brand value too has a shelf life (“Tatas gird for legal challenge”, Oct.26). Mistry’s generation has grown on competitive competence and is hardly in awe of brand banners. It places greater trust on innovation, goes by the book and applies first principles of running a huge company, where older managers may perhaps have relied too heavily on company pedigree/brand clout. The old guard seems to have prevailed for the time being but must have realised that things would need to be done far differently now.

R. Narayanan, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Irrespective of the merits or demerits of such a decision, the manner in which Cyrus Mistry was shown the door undoubtedly smacks of high-handedness on the part of those calling the shots. In all fairness, he should have been sounded out in advance and allowed to defend himself. Now that a precedent of sorts has been set in the house of Tata, one is tempted to ask what guarantee there is that Mr. Mistry’s successor too won’t face the same kind of humiliation. The board has not covered itself in glory in the way it has functioned.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

While what has happened might seem a very “un-Tata” thing to do, it was clearly a decisive move which has left no room for any sort of misunderstanding. Cyrus Mistry, who came across as a rather reticent and unassuming personality, fought some inherited challenges along with the slowdown in the global economy. With the new selection board having just a few months to find a successor, one wonders whether it will be able to find an experienced hand to take over such a sprawling empire. But find one they must as employees and shareholders want some sense of stability.

J.S. Acharya, Hyderabad