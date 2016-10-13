Every human life is precious in varying degrees especially to those who are concerned and connected (“Military fables of democracy”, Oct.12). The structure of a soldier’s life is vastly different from those of his countrymen. If he loses his life in the course of his duty, his supreme sacrifice becomes even more noteworthy and praiseworthy. Whether the soldier in question is a sepoy, a non-commissioned officer or a high-ranking officer, the loss of his life evokes sorrow and commiseration. For the expression of such sentiments and feelings, the country need not be under military rule; nor should such expressions be seen as a case of over-patronising the men in uniform.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

What the military is fighting for and the police doing to quell riots are to be honourably accepted with an innate sense of great respect for them. At the same time, there need not be blanket approval of all actions by the military or the police. In the name of glorification or hero worship, debate, discussion and the need to uphold democratic values cannot be silenced altogether.

V. Krishnamurthy,

Bengaluru