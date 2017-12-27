Meeting Kulbhushan

more-in

Though the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is being held in Pakistan on charges of spying, were allowed to finally meet him in Islamabad, it is unfortunate that there was not much communication possible (“Jadhav meets family in Islamabad”, December 26). There was only a semblance of a conversation under the watchful eyes of Pakistani officials, and monitored with CCTV cameras. The Government of India must continue to build pressure on Pakistan and secure Jadhav’s release.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Though there is no ground for Jadhav’s arrest, his incarceration and pending death penalty for alleged espionage activities, the world knows that it is a pressure tactic being adopted by Pakistan. The picture on the front page was worth a thousand words; the expectant eyes of Jadhav’s mother and his wife are poignant. India should examine using every possible channel to save him from the death row. Even approaching China, now a close ally of Pakistan, should be thought of.

S. Kumar,

Chennai

Pakistan allowing the meet, but under tight security, is no great gesture or act of humanism, as it has claimed. Pakistan has moved only a bit because of international pressure and opinion. The fact that it was not a free meeting is heart-rending. Going through the details in the report, it appears that the meet was a cruel joke and a drama. India should continue its legal and diplomatic battle and ensure that the former naval officer is freed.

S.V. Venkatakrishnan,

Bengaluru

It’s heartening to note that Kulbhushan Jadhav could meet his mother and wife for some time and for the first time after years. Instead of conducting their meeting through a glass barrier, Pakistan could have displayed a little bit civility by allowing them to interact freely. It is only the pressure from the international community that pushed Pakistan to allow the meeting. India should continue its diplomatic efforts at the international level to free Mr. Jadhav.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh

To extract a favour from Pakistan is a very tough task. Therefore, a miracle happened when Pakistan allowed the family to visit him after Himalayan manoeuvring. The permission granted to them to see and talk with him even through a glass barrier is by itself a boon. This being the position there is no point in picking holes in the arrangement made This is likely to harden the attitude of the Pakistan against other Indian prisoners in general and Kulbhushan in particular. India should control the urge to muddle the issue further and instead be patient and take one step at a time.

Rohith Sundaresan,

Coimbatore