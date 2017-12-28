Meeting Jadhav

more-in

Pakistan appears to have stooped low in its treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members by not only violating the letter and spirit of the understanding about this but also conducting the meeting in a hostile and intimidating atmosphere, thereby defeating the very purpose of such a reunion. India’s strong response should make the world realise that Pakistan does not play fair (“Jadhav’s family harassed”, December 27).

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

The crude harassment of the family members by the Pakistani officials, including the media, is lamentable. Even more painful is the removal of the mangalsutra and bangles under the pretext of security protocol which amounts to inhuman treatment. The move to allow Mr. Jadhav’s family to meet him, far from being a humanitarian gesture, only creatss an unmistakable impression that all this was a calculated attempt to discredit his family with an intent to insult them. It is appropriate that India has lodged a strong protest.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai