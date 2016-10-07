A true biographer must extensively research the subject and be willing to divulge both known and unknown details of the person in question (“Chronicle of a celebrity retold”, Oct.6). A mere chronicling of someone’s life does not qualify to be a biography. Mere reproduction of a few sterling moments on the cricket field, as is the case in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, does not lift the biopic. It is only natural that the sketchy creation is a bit of a disappointment even though the diehard cricket buff may be happy with it. M.S. Subbulakshmi’s biography by T.J.S. George titled MS: A Life In Music and A.K. Ramanujan’s biography by Robert Kanigel titled The Man Who Knew Infinity: A Life of the Genius Ramanujanare examples of good biographies.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur