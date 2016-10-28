From its goal of breaking into the top 50 in the World Bank’s annual ranking of countries on ease of starting and operating a for-profit enterprise to ending up in the 130th position is worrying and something that our government must ponder (“Running to stand still”, Oct. 27). But our government must keep the same focus and direction it has now and bring about necessary reforms in labour and land acquisition laws without any delay. It needs to discuss those parameters where our rank has worsened since the last time. The Goods and Services Tax will pave the way for ease of doing business, but even that has run into another roadblock. The sooner the government sorts out these issues, the better it will be for the economy.

Bal Govind, Noida

The news that India has just moved up one place in the World Bank rankings is not really music to the ears for the ruling dispensation which keeps crowing about its achievements in diverse areas and had set itself a lofty target of breaking into the top 50, the chances of which appear bleak now. The brouhaha over the surgical strikes across the Line of Control, and the effort on the part of the government to appropriate the lion’s share of the credit which rightfully belonged to the Army, show that it is more interested in pomp and show and in creating a veneer of development where there is none. It would be better if the government gets down to the brass tacks and really concentrates on working hard, especially in sectors where it has been lagging behind.

C.V. Aravind, Chennai