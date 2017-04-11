Liquor ban

more-in

These days, it has become fashionable to protest against what is perceived to be Supreme Court interference in the legislative power of Parliament (Editorial – “None for the road”, April 10). Instances of imposing a ban on sale of liquor within the radius of highways, the ban on Bharat-3 stage vehicles and even the appointment of the Lodha panel for BCCI reforms are all termed as “judicial overreach”. Under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court has the authority to do complete justice in any case of matter pending before it. It has the right to take bold steps for the betterment of society, considering a citizen’s health and the need to remove any malfunctioning in the administration.

It is the responsibility of the government to form laws and policies, but lax enforcement, electoral benefits and the importance of revenue-gathering by the government are what make it refrain from drawing up such policies and taking up bold steps such as those initiated by the Supreme Court. The government is failing in achieving its aim of better governance.

Ankit Galgat, Panipat, Haryana