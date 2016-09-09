Those who travel by premium trains such as Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duranto services are either middle class and above and I am sure they do not mind paying for more (“From tomorrow, surge pricing on key trains”, Sept.8). This is a section of society that is willing to spend money lavishly. As a result, it is time public sector organisations such as the Railways revised their business model rather than continue to function as benevolent entities.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

Surge pricing on select trains is an indirect attempt by the Railways to bring all mail/express trains under the surge pricing category. This is unacceptable as second class sleeper is included in these select trains under the surge pricing category. The most affected group will be senior citizens because whatever concessions they enjoy now will be negated. Duronto trains are for the aam aadmi and there is no reason why he should be made to pay through his nose.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi