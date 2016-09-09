The Editorial, “Triple whammy”, and the article, “The equality of entry” (both Sept. 8), are two different pieces of exceptional journalism which highlight the same issue — precedence of right to religion. Even though the tussle over this is not new in India, its ramifications have greater impact here than elsewhere in the world. In a world where religious fundamentalism is a serious issue and religious bigotry a part of daily life, protection of life and individual liberty is a contentious matter. Whether it is the recent PIL against triple talaq or the protest against the Haji Ali dargah verdict, the notions of an orthodox, feudal mindset need to be dealt with firmly. These notions not only impede the growth of the country but also vitiate communal harmony. There has to be a social reform movement which needs the support of the judiciary, the executive and the intelligentsia.

Naveen Rattu,

Chandigarh

Religion is a process of educating ourselves in the ways of understanding so that our life becomes extraordinarily rich. All religions should be open to propagating women’s rights. As Khalil Gibran said: “I love you when you bow in your mosque, kneel in your temple, pray in your church. For you and I are sons of one religion, and it is the spirit”.

Kopalle Murali Krishnamurthy,

Secunderabad

In religious matters, it is better that the judiciary does not read the Constitution steadfastly as the framers of our Constitution may not have taken into consideration the importance of strict observance of certain religious practices. Most of these age-old sacred practices cannot be brushed aside. One may succeed legally in enabling women to gain entry to places of worship but this could upset believers. The Bombay judgment could upset deeply conservative communities.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu