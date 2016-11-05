Death of a soldier

While the alleged suicide of Ram Kishen Grewal, an ex-serviceman, over the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ issue is tragic, the reaction of some politicians is opportunistic (“Kejriwal grants Rs.1 crore to veteran’s family”, Nov.4). Did Rahul Gandhi find time for the families of farmers when they committed suicide in Maharashtra due to bad crops or poverty? People are smart enough to see through the crocodile tears of leaders. The sooner politicians understand this, the better for Indian polity.

Y.G. Chouksey,

Pune

What did the grand old party do as far as the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ principle was concerned for the nearly five decades it ruled the country? Therefore, how can the party talk about the issue when considerable progress has been achieved on the issue under the present government? Rahul Gandhi is only shedding crocodile tears and wants to play politics after the unfortunate demise of an ex-soldier.

Raghavan Sampath,

Chennai

It is not only some political leaders but even the family members of the soldier were roughed up and detained by the police. Heavens would not have fallen had these leaders been allowed to meet the bereaved family members to express their sympathies. It is not the first time that the Delhi police have acted in such a fashion. The BJP government should shun its policy of fooling the people with empty slogans (“Parrikar promises solution soon”, Nov.4).

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Off the air, 24x1

The move by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordering a private television channel to go off the air for a day for having revealed strategically sensitive details during the Pathankot terror attack in January this year is welcome (Nov.4). While the media should contribute its bit to keeping people well informed, it should not become overenthusiastic; it has the moral responsibility to ensure that it doesn’t cross the line as far as security and maintaining peace are concerned.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

It is perhaps the highly competitive environment in which the media works that is responsible for the channel having gone a bit too far. It is good that the proposed ban is only for a day rather than the earlier contemplated 30 days. The move should be a lesson for all in the electronic media. Commercial interests are important but not at the cost of national security.

Bal Govind,

Noida

It appears as though India is facing an undeclared Emergency. Curbing the freedom of the media will weaken democratic values. It is a shame that non-violence and tolerance are hardly valued in Gandhi’s own country.

Sanjay K. Bissoyi,

Gudra, Odisha

Whatever was apprehended by senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani two years ago appears to be becoming a reality. We seem to be moving towards a state of Emergency, where censoring the freedom of speech and expression is the first step in this direction. The channel in question is known for its genuine and rational news and analysis. It is definitely being punished for following its independent journalism.

Amit Kumar Singh,

Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh

With more examples of the ideological and authoritarian ways of this government coming to light, one sees it being no different from previous Congress governments. What ever happened to the vision our forefathers had for Indian democracy?

D. Davidson,

Tiruchi

When the UPA demitted office, it left behind a legacy of social programmes as well as a slew of corruption scandals that we are still recovering from. People voted for change — for a better economy and less corruption. Now, there is hardly any scandal, or it could just be that the media is suppressing things. The suppression of freedom of expression is next. When the BJP was in the opposition, it attacked the Manmohan Singh government at will, and as many would add, rightly so. But did he respond by arresting or suing all and sundry? Press freedom seems to be facing grave danger. No one can or should breathe a word disagreeing with the right wing. Tagore’s exhortation to all Indians “where the mind is without fear...” seems a distant dream. Ordinary Indians need to start speaking up.

Dr. Thambu Sudarsanam,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

GST levy

Though against the idea of uniform tax rates, the multiple tax rate structure as recommended by the GST Council is inevitable in addressing the federal and diverse socio-economic structure of India (“Council fixes 4-level GST tax structure”, Nov.4). The aim of policymakers should be to create a national seamless market to avert any undue advantage to any company due to location and distance from the market. This will not only raise competitiveness domestically but also make our exports more competitive in the international market. Employment opportunities generated will boost income and consumption levels, which will have a multiplier effect on growth and development.

Gagan Pratap Singh,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Seniors’ safety

The murder of a senior citizen in a posh area of Chennai is bound to stoke fears among senior citizens about their safety and security. The increase in crimes against the elderly is a reflection of the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and is a blot on the Tamil Nadu police. One hopes that the plan to protect residents is not knee-jerk and continues (Chennai editions, “Police to collect details of senior citizens”, Nov.4).

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

After the demolition

It is ironic that the 11-storey structures in Moulivakkam in Chennai, one of which was demolished on November 2 after the collapse of the other structure, were named “Belief” and “Faith”. In reality, all the belief and faith of the buyers were destroyed thanks to the corrupt manner in which the builder and officials acted (Chennai editions, “Dust, debris and a day of high drama”, and “Left stranded by an investment that was not safe as a house”, Nov.3). Though the structure was razed without any damage to men and materials, a pertinent question that arises is how the project was sanctioned by the local authorities especially on soil that was unsuitable.

One empathises with the buyers who have been left in the lurch. The incident should be the last of its kind and the authorities concerned should learn a lesson or two in strictly implementing the rules on issuing building licences.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu