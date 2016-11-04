Politics over a suicide

The ruckus following the suicide of a retired Army Subedar over the one rank, one pension scheme is disgraceful (“High drama after veteran commits suicide over OROP”, Nov. 3).

It is absurd that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being blamed for the suicide. Hundreds of suicides take place everyday for various reasons; can he be held responsible for all of them? There is no doubt that the ex-jawan’s suicide is unfortunate, but the problem of non-disbursement of the amount is reportedly because of implementation hassles which need to be sorted out.

The fact is that it is the present government that actually implemented the OROP. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others should have avoided visiting the hospital where the body was taken for post-mortem. They could have met the family members, if they wanted to, later at the ex-jawan’s residence. Perhaps the police could have showed greater restraint and avoided detaining these top leaders, but it also true that these leaders are unable to command respect. While one appreciates Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Kejriwal and others for being present at Ram Kishen Grewal’s funeral, one wonders why they did not attend the funerals of soldiers killed at the border.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

The Modi government has blundered in its handling of a retired Army Subedar’s suicide over the non-implementation of OROP. In the process, the government’s cultivated jawan-friendly image has taken a severe blow. The incident shows how a ruling party can commit political suicide when it overplays its hand. The BJP’s accusation, that the Opposition leaders are trying to make political capital out of the tragedy by attempting to meet the deceased soldier’s family members, cuts no ice with the people. If the Army has been made a political football, the credit (or rather the discredit) for it should largely go to the ruling party. The BJP can only retrieve this situation, albeit partially, by apologising to Grewal’s family and fulfilling the ex-jawan’s last wish.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Despite repeatedly failing to make any impact with his strategies, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to meet the family of the ex-serviceman is nothing but cheap politics over a death to show the ruling government in poor light and score some brownie points. The drama enacted by him and the Delhi Chief Minister clearly shows that they wanted to meet the family members of the veteran for electoral gains rather than real love for the soldiers.

We must remember that when the Congress was sitting on the OROP file for years, none of the Opposition parties were serious enough to see its implementation.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

Whether it is the OROP issue, the surgical strikes, or the SIMI encounter, all the political parties are trying to push forth their own agendas in order to obtain maximum political benefit, keeping aside the gravity of these events. With these kind of selfish visions, how can they focus on ground realities faced by the common man?

Mudit Katiyar,

Lucknow

It is shameful that an ex-serviceman committed suicide over the OROP issue at a time when our Prime Minister is reminding us of the sacrifices that our soldiers make for our security. Ram Kishen Grewal allegedly committed suicide on being denied permission to submit a petition to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Minister of State for External Affairs and former Chief of Army Staff General V.K Singh’s statement that Grewal’s “state of mind” should be investigated is provocative.

B. Prabha,

Varkala, Kerala

To stop Rahul Gandhi from meeting Ram Kishen Grewal’s family and detain him is shameful, unwarranted and reflects the Centre and Delhi Police’s high-handedness. It is equally shameful to detain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. If the police falls under the Central government, that does not mean that it should go around disrespecting leaders of other parties and rough them up wherever and whenever it wishes. The police are supposed to maintain law and order not just by acting tough by also by acting smartly. Allowing Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Kejriwal and other leaders to meet the grieving family of the Army ex-jawan could have been a peaceful affair. These detentions have led to more law and order problems, exposing the incompetency of the police to gauge the situation.

Manzar Imam,

New Delhi

The final lap

This season seems more like a soap opera than a time of the U.S. presidential election (“Tight race in a divided country”, Nov. 3). With less than a week to go, polls show the competition growing closer in the wake of the FBI’s revelations. The U.S. is set to elect a leader whom it either deeply dislikes or distrusts. It is no wonder then that a survey by the American Psychological Association has found that this election has caused a significant amount of stress to 52 per cent of Americans.

Padmini Raghavendra,

Secunderabad

The article, “A tale of two Americas” (Nov.3), is a brilliant analysis uncovering the struggles of the American middle class to cope with the rising cost of living in the midst of inflation, unemployment, and recession. The overall sluggishness in the U.S. economy has exposed the vulnerability of a market economy to business cycles. It is unfortunate that the U.S., which once led the free trade ideology, has itself turned into one of the most vociferous proponents of protectionism in international trade. Further, with the impact of recession and economic slowdown, the middle class and the poor in America have emerged as a major vote bank, reducing the clout of the rich and powerful in the U.S. presidential elections to a great extent.

The desperate efforts of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to win a major chunk of this new vote bank are no doubt a victory for the working classes and poor in the country. This also shows that various marginalised sections of American society appear to be uniting and regrouping as a separate class, rising above their racial, ethnic and religious affiliations. This class convergence is bound to bring a radical change. The results of November 8 will certainly reflect this transformation.

Joseph Abraham,

Gurugram

Newsworthy?

It is a pity that so much of media attention has been given to the Gautami-Kamal Haasan split. It is all the more painful that The Hindu, known for its high standards of journalism, has allotted excessive space for this news, which is definitely unwarranted (“Gautami announces split with Kamal Haasan”, Nov. 1). There are plenty of important issues in our country that demand spacious coverage in print media more than celebrities.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai