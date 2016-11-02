Any encounter by the police, military or other state agencies attracts the attention of a multitude of persons and institutions (Editorial – “Questions about an encounter”, Nov.2). The reactions are equally divergent. Since we are in a democratic society and the Supreme Court has clear instructions on how to deal with encounters, we need to temper our views accordingly. The Madhya Pradesh government seems to have displayed alacrity in dismissing the need for a probe while the political Opposition has been equally swift to question the circumstances leading to the “encounter”. The impression created by the State government is that the encounter is a form of poetic justice. Somewhere in the middle of all this lies buried adherence to due process, the law, taking into confidence all stakeholders, and of course a speedy trial of the suspects, be they from SIMI or any other outlawed outfit.

P.S.S. Murthy,

Hyderabad

Courts need indisputable evidence which is next to impossible to find especially when the police have the power of the state behind them. Witnesses can be made to turn hostile and the case will time itself out. In this case, one foresees walking down a long, dark alley. The ends of justice will never be met. After all, the SIMI men were no film stars or businessmen with political connections. This is a fit case for the toothless body, the National Human Rights Commission, to take up.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi

Undertrials are easy prey when there is a need to close complex cases. Once they are safely out of the way, irritants in the form of civil rights organisations, frank journalists and freedom-loving intellectuals can be tackled by labelling them as traitors and anti-nationals. The episode in Madhya Pradesh played out perfectly till the point when amateur footage was leaked. Will a fair investigation bring out the truth?

Varghese George,

Secunderabad

It is strange that there are some who still brand those who are associated with SIMI as hard-core terrorists. Most of those arrested have possessed only leaflets or notices which the state brands as evidence of being “anti-national”.

Hashim K.T.,

Kozhikode

It is shocking that some in the BJP have lashed out against the Opposition for raising questions about the “encounter”. Who was responsible for escorting dreaded terrorists to Kandahar?

B.P. Sharatchandran,

Chennai

Some in the political class appear to be in a hurry to get into the good books of certain communities. Though one can argue that any loss of human life is unacceptable, this particular incident has to be accepted. The so-called secular parties should be fair and object to the loss of lives in all instances. Why focus on a particular religion?

Prakopa Arya,

Bengaluru

The way The Hindu has covered the incident shows how biased the newspaper has become. It is yet another instance of its lopsided reporting. The daily has been empathetic towards those who perpetuate crime yet never bothers to report the loss of lives of our soldiers or policemen. Has it ever thought about what must be going through the minds of the families of those killed by terrorists while discharging their duties? I read the daily these days only for language. It is just a mirage as far as fair coverage is concerned.

Sridhar R.,

Hyderabad