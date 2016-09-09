Concerted moves across the world, some of them backed by leading private foundations, are what have led to a nearly 50 per cent decrease in the incidence in malaria and mortality over the last decade (Editorial, Sept. 8). According to WHO estimates — World Malaria Report 2015 — the global incidence in 2015 was 220 million (on average) and mortality 4,38,000 (average), with Africa accounting for 90 per cent of cases. India is in the malaria control phase and contributes to the export of malaria cases (Lancet 2016). Apart from the lack of a potent vaccine, the biggest challenge lies in overcoming resistance to the artemisinin-based combination therapy, the most potent drug available. Resistance to this started along the Thailand-Cambodia border, has spread to Myanmar and can affect India at any time. India has both P. falciparum and P. vivax malaria, with each presenting a different set of challenges.

G. Padmanaban,

Bengaluru