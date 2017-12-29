Letters: Dec. 28

more-in

Deteriorating ties

The accusations of Pakistan being a sponsor of terrorism have increased of late (“Unseemly spat”, Dec. 28). Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case gives Pakistan an opportunity to project itself of being innocent and a victim of counterterrorism. The humanitarian drama in Islamabad was perhaps done to augment this belief. Undoubtedly, rejecting India’s demand of a family reunion would have affected Pakistan’s case adversely in the International Court of Justice.

Shivam Koushal,

Jammu

The media in both India and Pakistan is needlessly giving too much attention to what is an ordinary event. All that the Indian media wanted to do was pick holes in the treatment of Jadhav’s family. In Indian jails too, metallic ornaments like the mangalsutra are removed. So, what is the fuss about? The electronic media is only further spoiling Mr. Jadhav’s chances of being let off.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Pakistan has stooped to a new low by confiscating the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and sending them for forensic tests (“Shoes of Jadhav’s wife sent for tests”, Dec. 28). Pakistan’s claim that the shoes were confiscated on the grounds of security is hilarious. Its intimidating tactics have been exposed, and New Delhi would do well to convey its displeasure over the Jadhav incident through diplomatic channels.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Considering the thorny relationship between India and Pakistan, instead of getting agitated over the treatment to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family, India should have taken solace in the fact that Pakistan allowed his family to meet him. While I agree that the family’s visit should have been handled better by Pakistan, India’s quick reaction was to nitpick rather than be content that a reunion was arranged. It was indeed a “humanitarian gesture” by Pakistan to allow citizens of a nation with which is has a complicated relationship to visit a prisoner on their soil. Pakistan has scored some brownie points by responding to its neighbour’s request; India has come out of this episode as the complaining one.

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru

All is well in the House

It is natural for political parties to hurl allegations at each other during an election campaign (“BJP, Congress end stalemate”, Dec. 8). But personal rivalries and group factions have no role when parliamentarians assemble in Parliament. Otherwise, it would cause much chaos and stall progress in the House. When the country is facing many problems both internally and externally, avoiding such a stalemate is praiseworthy.

A.J. Rangarajanm,

Chennai

Picking up the pieces

At a time when the DMK is still recovering from a huge defeat in the R.K. Nagar by-election, it is unfortunate that M.K. Alagiri is insulting M.K. Stalin (“Alagiri snipes at Stalin, says DMK won win under him”, Dec. 28). The comment will lead to tussles within the DMK and weaken the party. In the confusion prevailing in Tamil Nadu, people expect the DMK to play an important role as a constructive Opposition party. It is time for the leaders of the DMK to keep aside their selfish interests and work in a responsible manner for the party’s good and for the welfare of the State.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Bad air has no borders

The problem of pollution is a point of immediate concern not only for Delhiites but for every citizen of India as pollution does not restrict itself to one part of the country alone (“Through the smog-screen”, Dec. 28). The lackadaisical approach to initiating as well as effectively implementing already existing solutions and instead pass on the buck is worsening the situation. While the public blames farmers for burning paddy stubble in Haryana and Punjab, they flout rules and judicial orders happily, as we saw during Diwali. There is need for all of us to introspect. Naming and blaming is a futile exercise.

Atin Sharma,

Jammu