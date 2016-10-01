Even though the military high command has made it clear that there will be no further continuation of the “surgical strikes”, we should always be ready to face the prospect of retaliation (“Target terror: India strikes along the LoC”, Sept.30). India should also bear in mind that we need to be cautious, especially with an economic slowdown; the country cannot afford any kind of large-scale military operation. What would be more rewarding instead would be to continue working towards isolating Pakistan in all international fora and exposing its true face.

S. Nallasivan, Tirunelveli

However justified, well-planned and well-executed the strikes may have been, they were an act of adventurism. To me, they seem to be the military equivalent of the much-hyped attempts to isolate Pakistan diplomatically — noise and claims and with no guarantee of what the future holds for us. What saddens me is the fact that the hype has completely overwhelmed the most relevant question, and a very feebly raised one — why were Pathankot and Uri allowed to happen in the first place?

Balakrishnan Moro, Bengaluru

The most inspiring and impressive aspect of the whole operation was the remarkable coordination — in terms of political leadership, military action, aggressive diplomacy and intelligence coordination. But we need not be too euphoric. Instead, we should be practical, vigilant and prepared to deal with any eventuality, especially as Pakistan is home to one of the most unprofessional and irresponsible armies in the world.

Sajjan Singh, Jaipur

Instead of letting matters escalate, the U.S. President must call for an urgent meeting between India and Pakistan. This is all the more important as the U.S. shares a good rapport with both countries. Kashmir cannot be an issue even after 69 years of Independence. India must show to the world how Pakistan has made terrorism a business.

K.V. Satyamurty, Mumbai

We should cherish the freedom that we all enjoy thanks to Indian military personnel putting their lives at risk for the comfort of ours. The strikes have also sent out an unambiguous message to Pakistan. Everyone yearns for peace, but this is possible only when there is reciprocity.

Varad Seshadri, Sunnyvale, California, U.S.

It is quite a coincidence that the snippet in “From the Archives” (Sept. 30, 1966) cites Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assertion that “India has emerged stronger and more united after attacks by China and Pakistan and that it was India’s policy and faith to live in peace with all countries particularly its neighbours”. But history continues to repeat itself. While the characters change, the plot remains the same.

Tej Kankaria, Chennai