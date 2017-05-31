Language policy

more-in

It is important to continue with English as one of the prime languages (“Beyond the language conflict,” May 30). Given the international relevance of English, we cannot afford to regress at the world level. On the other hand, Hindi may be given a dominant place but not at the cost of other languages. The proposed move, where it is being suggested that Hindi be made the link language, will impose unnecessary burden on the people of non-Hindi-speaking States to learn Hindi. A contrarian view could be that it will be extremely useful for people from the north to learn a south Indian language, or even for people from the south to learn the language of the neighbouring States. The growing importance of cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai as a source of employment can actually serve as a link to their languages and cultures.

Raghav R.N.,

Bengaluru