Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government came to power, it has been focussing on the role of NGOs in India (“No ‘compassion’ for NGO in India leaves Kerry worried”, Sept.4). This might have happened after some of them violated Indian laws during funds mobilisation while others, though not anti-national, may have been strident in opposing government policies. Sometimes such victimisation has amounted to a witch-hunt and harassment in the name of enforcing laws and rules. The fact that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has flagged the issue should make the Centre sit up and take note. While the government may have a point about regulations having to be followed, it must also learn to be tolerant towards criticism, comments and suggestions made by NGOs on several issues which include religion and the environment. By and large, NGOs working in several fields have acted like watchdogs.

D.B.N. Murthy, Bengaluru